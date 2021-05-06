Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

