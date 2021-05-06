Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,539 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.50 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

