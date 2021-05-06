Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,805 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.