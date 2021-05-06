Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.92.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$40.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.75 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.