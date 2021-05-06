Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verastem were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

