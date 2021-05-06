Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,731 shares of company stock worth $7,157,147 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

