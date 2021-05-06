Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 997,392 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $118.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

