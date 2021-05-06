Party City Holdco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,488 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 5,676 call options.

PRTY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

