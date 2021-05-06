Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $210.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.