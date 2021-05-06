Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,909 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $267.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.