Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,339 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.27 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

