Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

