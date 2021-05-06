Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $680,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,160 shares of company stock worth $327,257,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

