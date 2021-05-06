Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 128,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

