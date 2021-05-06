Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

