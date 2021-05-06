Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

