Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,323. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

