Paul Dean Buys 1,000 Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Stock

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) insider Paul Dean acquired 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Shares of LON TUNE opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.13. Focusrite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £753.81 million and a PE ratio of 35.40.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.