Paul G. Driscoll Sells 3,618 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACU traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,044. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Acme United by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

