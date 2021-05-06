PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

