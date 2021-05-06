PegNet Price Reaches $0.0003 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $715,981.37 and $2,398.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.01150139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00748875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,079.93 or 1.00069385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

