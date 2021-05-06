Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

