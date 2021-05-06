PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.85.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

