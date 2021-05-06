Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp Purchases 1,030 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $24,019.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

