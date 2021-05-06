Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 4826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

