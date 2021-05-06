PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

