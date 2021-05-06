Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

