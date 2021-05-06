Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.19. 212,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,634,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.