Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,440,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $108.10. 1,461,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,016. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04.

