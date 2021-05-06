Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 258,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.