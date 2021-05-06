Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 370 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.48. 288,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

