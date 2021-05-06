Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

