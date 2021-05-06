Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Sells $545,218.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perficient stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

