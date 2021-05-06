Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Perion Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 787,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,904. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $563.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

