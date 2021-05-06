Perion Network’s (PERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

PERI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 46,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

