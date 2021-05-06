PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 10,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,944. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

