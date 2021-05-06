Persistence Price Hits $9.28 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00016558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $151.77 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 103,270,999 coins and its circulating supply is 16,345,951 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

