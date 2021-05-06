Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.50. Personalis shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 32,176 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $920.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.