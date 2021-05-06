Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 29.3% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 1,930,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

