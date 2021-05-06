PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:PCG remained flat at $$10.98 on Thursday. 228,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

