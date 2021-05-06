Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

