Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.04 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $80.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.92 billion to $84.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 2,149,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

