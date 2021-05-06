Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 1,571,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

