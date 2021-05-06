PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of PCQ opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

