PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

