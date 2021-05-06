Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.87. Ping Identity shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 13,164 shares traded.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -347.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

