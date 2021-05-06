Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $91.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNW. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

PNW stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

