Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 330.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

