Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ESXB opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

