Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

UPST opened at $98.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.19. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

